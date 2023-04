Sturm recorded two assists in a 7-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Sturm had his first multi-point game since Feb. 25. Sturm's not a major offensive force, but he has set new career highs with 14 goals and 26 points in 68 appearances in 2022-23. It helps that he entered Saturday's contest averaging 14:45 of ice time, which is up from 11:54 in 2021-22.