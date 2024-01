Sturm (abdomen) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sturm has been on the shelf since Dec. 12 against the Jets, a stretch of 16 games on the sideline due to his abdominal injury. With Logan Couture (lower body) making his season debut as well, the Sharks suddenly find themselves with some center depth. As such, Sturm figures to slide into a third-line role behind Couture and Tomas Hertl.