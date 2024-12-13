Sturm notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Sturm snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old has played on the fourth line over the last nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He has nine points, 19 shots on net, 35 hits and 12 blocked shots through 27 outings. Sturm is mostly a defensive forward, and while he's on a better pace than last year (13 points in 63 games), he's unlikely to produce enough offense to help most fantasy managers.