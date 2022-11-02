Sturm posted an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Sturm was initially credited with the goal, but it was later shown he never tipped an Erik Karlsson shot that went in at 6:41 of the first period. The helper was Sturm's first of the season. The 27-year-old has been an effective net-front presence so far, racking up five goals on 18 shots in 12 contests. He's added 21 hits, eight blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating to provide some grit down the lineup for the Sharks.