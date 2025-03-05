Sturm scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Sturm had the Sharks' second goal, giving them a 2-1 lead late in the second period. He's scored twice over six games during the Sharks' current road trip, which ends Thursday in Colorado. Sturm is still a bottom-six forward, so any uptick in offense should be taken with a grain of salt. For the season, he's at seven goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 70 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 47 appearances. That matches his point total from 63 games a year ago, but he's way behind the necessary pace to challenge his career-best 26 points from 2022-23.