Sturm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Sturm last played Monday, so his placement can be retroactive to that date. He has five goals, 11 points, 53 hits and 17 blocks in 41 appearances in 2024-25. The Sharks used the roster spot freed by placing Sturm on IR to claim Walker Duehr off waivers from Calgary.