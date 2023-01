Sturm scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Sturm had been limited to one assist over six games since the holiday break before tallying the game-tying goal Tuesday. The 27-year-old is up to the 10-goal mark for the second time in his five-year career. He's been a solid middle-six option for the Sharks, racking up 13 points, 60 shots on net, 48 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 34 contests.