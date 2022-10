Sturm will be in the Sharks lineup Friday for their season opener, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Nowreports.

Sturm sat out Tuesday's exhibition match with Eisbaren Berlin with an undisclosed injury but will be raring to go Friday when the Sharks open their season in Prague against the Predators. Sturm had nine goals and 20 points in 74 games last season, playing for the Avalanche and Wild.