Sturm posted two assists and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Sturm recently endured an eight-game point drought, but he's picked up a goal and two assists over his last two outings. The third-liner has matched his career high in points with 20 (12 goals, eight helpers) through 52 contests this season -- he needed 74 games for the same production last year. He's also produced 88 shots on goal, 74 hits and a minus-3 rating in his first campaign with the Sharks.