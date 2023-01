Sturm posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Sturm helped out on Erik Karlsson's go-ahead goal in the third period, which turned out to be the game-winner. With three points over his last nine contests, Sturm isn't making many waves on offense. The 27-year-old forward has 14 points, 67 shots, 52 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances, mostly while filling a third-line role.