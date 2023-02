Sturm scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Sturm's second-period tally got the Sharks on the board. It was also his 12th goal of the season, a new career high for the 27-year-old center. He snapped an eight-game point drought, and he's now at 18 points, 87 shots on net, 72 hits, 34 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 51 appearances.