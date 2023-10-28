Sturm was hit in the face with a shot in Friday's 3-0 loss against the Hurricanes, but he was able to return.

Sturm was hit near the ear, and he was down for several moments midway through the second period after receiving friendly fire off the stick of Mario Ferraro. He was tended to on ice by the training staff before immediately going to the locker room. He was able to return and finish the game, but ended up scoreless with two shots in 15:21 of ice time while winning an amazing 17 of 20 faceoff attempts.