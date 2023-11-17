Sturm will miss the next two games as he takes a personal leave of absence, the Sharks announced Friday. Sturm will be designated for non-roster status during his leave, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sturm will not be an option for the team's two-game road trip in which it faces Vancouver and Seattle on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. In his stead, Kevin Labanc should return to the lineup while Ryan Carpenter and Luke Kunin figure to be in contention for a third-line role.