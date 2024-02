Sturm (head) sustained an injury after taking a hit from Logan Stanley in Wednesday's game versus the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was no update on Sturm after the game, but he was pointing to his head as he left the ice following the hit. The 28-year-old has seven points through 33 outings this season, so he's not a player fantasy managers will need to keep tabs on. If Sturm can't play Thursday versus the Flames, Kevin Labanc may enter the lineup.