Sturm scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Sturm capped off a run of three Sharks goals in 1:42 during the second period. This was his second game back from an upper-body injury that cost him eight contests. The 27-year-old is back to centering the third line, and he's produced seven goals, two assists, 36 shots on net, 32 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 22 outings.