Sturm scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sturm is showing a nose for the net early in the year. He redirected a Kevin Labanc shot in for a goal at 5:33 of the second period in this one. Through nine contests, Sturm has four goals, 16 shots on net, 19 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating despite playing mainly in a bottom-six role. He can't keep scoring at a 25 percent rate, but he could surpass his career high of 20 points from last season if he stays moderately productive.