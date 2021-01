San Jose placed Meloche on waivers Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Meloche spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors, picking up 7 assists and 34 PIM in 41 games. The 2015 second-round pick is still just 23 years old, so the Sharks will likely assign him to AHL San Jose rather than their taxi squad so he can continue to get playing time.