Meloche was called up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

This will be Meloche's first NHL call-up. He's posted six assists in 38 games with the Barracuda this year. It's unclear how much playing time the 22-year-old will see -- if he does get into the lineup, expect Tim Heed to be the seventh defenseman. Meloche's opportunity with the big club came about due to Erik Karlsson's season-ending thumb injury.