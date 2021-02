Meloche posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Playing in only his third NHL game, Meloche earned his first career point on Noah Gregor's second-period tally. Meloche is in line for a run of playing time with Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Radim Simek (upper body) both on injured reserve. It'll be a limited role, but Meloche could earn a more permanent role if he plays well. The second-round pick from 2015 has a plus-3 rating through three appearances.