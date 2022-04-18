Meloche notched a shorthanded assist, five hits, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Meloche had been held off the scoresheet in his previous 11 games. He had the secondary assist on Nick Bonino's shorthanded tally in the third period. Meloche is up to seven points, 133 hits, 46 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 43 appearances. The 24-year-old will likely stay in the lineup as long as Jaycob Megna (head), Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Radim Simek (lower body) are all sidelined.