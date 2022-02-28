Meloche (undisclosed) will suit up Sunday against the Kraken, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
After Mario Ferraro suffered a leg injury that required surgery, the Sharks are down to six healthy defensemen, including Meloche. The rookie blueliner has three points through 22 games this season. He'll skate in a bottom-four role Sunday.
