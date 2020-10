Meloche and the Sharks agreed to a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 on Monday according to CapFriendly.com.

Meloche has yet to make his NHL debut and he recorded just seven assists in 41 games with AHL San Jose last season. The 23-year-old should spend most of his time at the minor-league level but could be an injury replacement on the blue line for the Sharks next season.