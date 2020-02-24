Sharks' Nicolas Meloche: Shuffles to AHL
The Sharks reassigned Meloche to AHL San Jose on Monday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
The Sharks acquired defenseman Brandon Davidson via trade from the Flames, and Dalton Prout (upper body) should be ready to return soon. That doesn't leave much room for the 22-year-old Meloche -- who still hasn't made his NHL debut -- to get on the ice, but this move also makes him eligible for the AHL playoffs. Meloche has produced six points over 38 minor-league games this year.
