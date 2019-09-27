Sharks' Nicolas Meloche: Swapped in minor-league deal
Meloche was traded to the Sharks from the Avalanche in exchange for Antoine Bibeau on Friday.
Meloche was drafted by Colorado with the 40th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut. The blueliner wasn't going to find minutes easy to come by with the Avs, considering the club has youngsters Cale Makar and Bowen Byram in development. With San Jose, the 22-year-old Meloche figures to spend another year in the minors trying to prove he deserves a shot in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.