Meloche was traded to the Sharks from the Avalanche in exchange for Antoine Bibeau on Friday.

Meloche was drafted by Colorado with the 40th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, but has yet to make his NHL debut. The blueliner wasn't going to find minutes easy to come by with the Avs, considering the club has youngsters Cale Makar and Bowen Byram in development. With San Jose, the 22-year-old Meloche figures to spend another year in the minors trying to prove he deserves a shot in the NHL.