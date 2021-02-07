site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Nicolas Meloche: Up to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Meloche was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CBS Sports.
Meloche will likely serve as defensive depth for the Sharks as he bounces between levels this season.
