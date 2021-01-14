Meloche is expected to start Thursday's matchup with Arizona on a third-line pairing, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meloche registered seven helpers in 41 games with AHL San Jose last season but was unable to find the back of the net. Considering his limited offensive upside, fantasy players should probably be pursuing alternative defensive options. In addition, the 23-year-old blueliner's spot in the lineup figures to be tenuous at best and probably will spend some time as a healthy scratch or on the taxi squad.