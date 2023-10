Okhotyuk (abdomen) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Okhotyuk has posted one assist, four PIM and a minus-4 rating in five AHL contests this campaign. He is listed on the Sharks' roster, per the NHL media site, after beginning the year on season-opening injured reserve, which makes him available to play when called upon. However, it is unclear when he will make his San Jose debut following his recovery from core muscle surgery in April.