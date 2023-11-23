Okhotyuk notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Okhotyuk took a shot that went high but bounced off the boards to Mike Hoffman, who scored the Sharks' lone goal. With three helpers over his last two games, Okhotyuk seems to be settling into his newfound top-four role. He's at four assists, seven shots on net, 17 hits, 20 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 10 outings overall.