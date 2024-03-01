Okhotyuk recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Okhotyuk snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper on an Anthony Duclair tally early in the first period. The slump has cost Okhotyuk some playing time lately, but Marc-Edouard Vlasic's upper-body injury has temporarily opened a place in the lineup. For the season, Okhotyuk has eight points, 47 shots on net, 119 hits, 72 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 41 appearances. The 23-year-old blueliner could gain additional security in the lineup if Ty Emberson (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Thursday's game.