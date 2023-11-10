Okhotyuk notched an assist, five hits, eight blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Okhotyuk was involved physically and even chipped in a helper on a Tomas Hertl goal in the second period. The assist was Okhotyuk's first point with the Sharks. He's managed 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, four shots on goal, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through four contests this season. The 22-year-old figures to continue seeing bottom-four minutes when in the lineup.