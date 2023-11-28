Okhotyuk notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Okhotyuk was scratched Saturday versus the Canucks, but it appears to just be standard rest for the 22-year-old as he adjusts to the rigors of a full NHL campaign. He's logged four assists over his last five games, growing into a top-four role on the Sharks' blue line. Okhotyuk is up to five assists, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM, nine shots on net and a minus-5 rating through a career-high 12 appearances.