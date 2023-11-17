Okhotyuk notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Okhotyuk helped out on second-period tallies by William Eklund and Mike Hoffman. The pair of assists gave Okhotyuk three helpers through eight outings this season. The 22-year-old blueliner also led the Sharks with 22:40 of ice time in the big win. He's added 16 hits, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM, seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating while often playing in a bottom-four role.