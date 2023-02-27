San Jose acquired Okhotyuk, Fabian Zetterlund, Andreas Johnsson, Shakir Mukhamadullin and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, from New Jersey in exchange for Timo Meier (upper body), Scott Harrington, Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, and a fifth-round pick on Sunday

Okhotyuk has one goal and 31 hits in 10 NHL games this season. He's also tallied six points in 20 AHL contests. The 22-year-old blueliner was the 61st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Okhotyuk could be promoted to the top level soon.