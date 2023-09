Okhotyuk (abdomen) was at practice Thursday and general manager Mike Grier said it was "good to see himskating the way he was skating" after the session, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Okhotyuk underwent core muscle surgery in April. He'll be competing for a roster spot in training camp now that he's recovered, but there's a good chance the 22-year-old defenseman opens the season with AHL San Jose. He has three points in 15 career NHL games, all with the Devils.