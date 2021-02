Knyzhov posted an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Knyzhov set up Tomas Hertl for a tally in the first period. It's the second assist in as many games for Knyzhov, who is steadily solidifying his role on the Sharks' third pairing. The undrafted Russian blueliner has added 11 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and eight PIM through 12 contests this season.