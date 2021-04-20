Knyzhov scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Knyzhov collected the puck on a failed clearance by the Golden Knights, and he lasered a shot short-side to beat Robin Lehner for the opening tally. The 23-year-old Knyzhov has shown some flashes of talent this year. He has eight points, 64 hits, 40 blocked shots, 37 PIM and 36 shots on net through 45 contests. He's still a mainly defensive presence on the second pairing.