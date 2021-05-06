Knyzhov recorded an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Knyzhov helped out on the game-tying goal by Tomas Hertl at 2:50 of the third period. The helper got Knyzhov to 10 points in 53 contests this year. He's added 79 hits, 53 blocked shots, 44 shots on net and 39 PIM as a physical and defensive presence in the Sharks' top four on defense.