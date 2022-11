Knyzhov (Achilles) skated Tuesday, getting on the ice for the first time since his August surgery, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This is a good first step for Knyzhov, who has not played since the 2020-21 season due to various injuries. The 24-year-old defenseman still has a long way to go before he can return -- he's likely a minimum of three months away from suiting up, though head coach David Quinn said Knyzhov may be slightly ahead of schedule.