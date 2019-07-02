Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Inks entry-level deal

Knyzhov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Tuesday.

Knyzhov recorded one goal and four assists in 46 games for VHL club SKA-Neva St. Petersburg. Given his limited offensive upside, the defensively-minded blueliner likely won't provide much in terms of fantasy value if he ever makes his way into the NHL. Looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign, the 21-year-old likely will stay in Europe for another year to further his development.