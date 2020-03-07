Play

Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Joining big club

Knyzhov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Russian will likely get a look at the NHL level with the team out of playoff contention. Knyzhov could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against the Senators. He's not a fantasy factor, with just five points in 33 AHL games.

