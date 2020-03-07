Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Joining big club
Knyzhov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Russian will likely get a look at the NHL level with the team out of playoff contention. Knyzhov could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against the Senators. He's not a fantasy factor, with just five points in 33 AHL games.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.