Knyzhov (Achilles) practiced with the Sharks on Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery in August, per Colton Pankiw of San Jose Hockey Now.

Knyzhov took part in drills, though he did wear a no-contact jersey. While this is an encouraging step in his recovery, there is no timetable for his return. The 24-year-old hasn't played yet in 2022-23, and he missed the full 2021-22 campaign due to a groin injury.