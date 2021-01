Knyzhov made the Sharks' Opening Night roster.

The undrafted 22-year-old defenseman was able to earn a job over Jaycob Megna. Knyzhov will likely open the year alongside Jacob Middleton on the third pairing, although it may be a short-term arrangement. Radim Simek (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game versus the Coyotes, but his return would likely push Knyzhov out of the lineup.