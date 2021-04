Knyzhov scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Knyzhov took a pass from Erik Karlsson and scored the game-winning tally at 10:58 of the third period. The goal was Knyzhov's first in the NHL. The 23-year-old rookie has added four assists, 45 hits, 35 PIM and 33 blocked shots in 35 appearances this year, mainly in a defensive role alongside Karlsson.