Knyzhov produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Knyzhov picked up the secondary helper on a Tomas Hertl goal in the second period. That assist was Knyzhov's first point since Feb. 11, a span of 16 scoreless appearances. The Russian blueliner has just three assists to go with 35 hits, 28 blocked shots and 31 PIM through 29 contests. His low-scoring play will not attract much attention in fantasy.