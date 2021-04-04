Knyzhov posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Knyzhov has a modest three-game point streak going -- he's posted a goal and two helpers in that span. The Russian defenseman is up to seven points, 27 shots on net, 48 hits and 36 blocked shots through 37 contests. Expect the 23-year-old to continue working on the second pairing alongside Erik Karlsson.