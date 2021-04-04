Knyzhov posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Knyzhov has a modest three-game point streak going -- he's posted a goal and two helpers in that span. The Russian defenseman is up to seven points, 27 shots on net, 48 hits and 36 blocked shots through 37 contests. Expect the 23-year-old to continue working on the second pairing alongside Erik Karlsson.
More News
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Points in consecutive games•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Plucks apple in win•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Notches rare helper•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Collects first NHL assist•