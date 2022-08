Knyzhov underwent surgery Aug. 10 for a torn Achilles that he recently suffered during off-ice activity. The recovery timeline is approximately six months.

Knyzhov last played in an NHL contest back in 2020-21, putting up 10 points in 56 games. He'll need to wait at least until February to return to game action, and it's unclear if he'll be in line for action with the big club or down with the AHL affiliate.