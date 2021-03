Knyzhov posted an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Knyzhov has assists in consecutive outings after going 16 games without a point. The Russian blueliner has four helpers, 35 PIM, 19 shots on net, 35 hits and 28 blocked shots through 30 contests. As a mainly defensive player, Knyzhov probably won't warrant fantasy consideration in 2020-21.