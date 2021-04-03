Knyzhov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
Knyzhov has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The Russian blueliner seems to be more comfortable in his second-pairing role lately. He's up to six points, 46 hits, 35 blocked shots and 35 PIM in 36 outings. Four of his points have come in the last eight contests.
