Knyzhov (Achilles) is not guaranteed to return for the Sharks this season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Knyzhov is putting in work after undergoing Achilles surgery in August. General manager Mike Grier indicated the Sharks are hopeful the 24-year-old defenseman can play at some point, but also suggested the team will be cautious. It makes sense, as the Sharks are not likely to be competitive this year and don't need to rush a young player back before he's fully recovered.