Knyzhov is scheduled for surgery on a sports hernia Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Knyzhov likely played through the injury for at least part of the season, but he didn't miss a game. He concluded his first full NHL campaign with 10 points, 84 hits, 54 blocked shots, 51 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-10 rating in 56 appearances. Knyzhov is should be fully healthy by the time the Sharks open training camp in September.
More News
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Ends five-game point drought•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Blasts long-range goal•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Points in consecutive games•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov: Plucks apple in win•