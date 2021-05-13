Knyzhov is scheduled for surgery on a sports hernia Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Knyzhov likely played through the injury for at least part of the season, but he didn't miss a game. He concluded his first full NHL campaign with 10 points, 84 hits, 54 blocked shots, 51 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-10 rating in 56 appearances. Knyzhov is should be fully healthy by the time the Sharks open training camp in September.